EDM Receives High Gold Grades In Concentrate Assays
| Sample
Number
|Sample Description
| Au
g/t
| Ag
ppm
| Cu
ppm
| Mg
%
| Mn
ppm
| Pb
Ppm
| Zn
Ppm
|6413302
|232151
|142.0
|16.5
|721
|0.73
|854
|>10000
|>50000
|6842942
|232151
|157.0
|15.1
|689
|0.72
|835
|436,000
|98,000
|6842944
|232151-R
|95.5
|19.0
|596
|0.78
|884
|419,000
|101,000
|6413303
|232152
|2.93
|3.1
|610
|2.94
|2,370
|>10000
|>50000
|6842943
|232152
|3.64
|3.3
|586
|2.82
|2,270
|37,200
|244,000
|6842945
|232152-R
|1.46
|5.5
|584
|2.72
|2,190
|35,600
|236,000
According to the 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study, 417,144 tonnes of zinc concentrate and 194,004 tonnes lead concentrate are expected to be produced over the mine life.
Qualified Persons
Mr. Mark Haywood, B. Eng. (Mining Engineering) Hons, LLB of Scotia Mine Limited and EDM Resources Inc., and a Qualified Person as defined under NI43-101, has approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About EDM Resources Inc.
EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.
The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EDM" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "P3Z". For more information, please contact:
| Mark Haywood
Arnab De
Manish Grigo
Telephone
Facsimile
Email & Web
| President & Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Corporate Development
+1 (902) 482 4481
+1 (902) 422 2388
... &
The Company's corporate filings and technical reports can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . Further information on EDM is also available on Facebook at , Twitter at , LinkedIn at and YouTube at @edmresources?si=Bvyighil3mSoOKnD .
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including plans, objectives, estimates, and expectations regarding EDM Resources Inc.'s future activities. Such statements are identified by words like "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "may," "could," or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These include, but are not limited to, mineral resource estimates, exploration and development results, project timing, market conditions, commodity prices, financing, and operational risks. For a discussion of risk factors, please refer to EDM's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. EDM does not guarantee the accuracy of forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on them.
