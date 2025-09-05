Qatar Condemns Remarks By Israeli Occupation's PM On Displacing Palestinians

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar condemned the statements made by the Israeli occupation's prime minister regarding his desire to displace Palestinians, describing them as a continuation of the occupation's policy of violating the rights of the Palestinian people, showing contempt for international laws and agreements, and reflecting its malicious attempts to undermine prospects for peace, particularly the two-state solution.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement today that the policy of collective punishment practiced by the occupation against Palestinians, including the ongoing brutal genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, its crimes in the West Bank, its violations of religious sanctities, its settlement expansion and Judaization plans for Jerusalem, and its restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid to civilians, will not succeed in forcing the Palestinian people to leave their land or in stripping them of their legitimate rights.

The Ministry stressed the urgent need for the international community to stand firmly against the occupation's extremist and provocative policies, in order to prevent the cycle of violence in the region from continuing and spreading globally.

The Ministry also reiterated that the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace in the Middle East is reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution.

This would ensure the establishment of an independent and viable State of Palestine along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the enjoyment by the Palestinian people of their inalienable rights.