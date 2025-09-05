Five Qatar Aircraft Arrive In Kabul Carrying Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan
Kabul: Five Qatari Amiri Air Force aircraft carrying humanitarian aid provided by the Qatar Fund for Development arrived in the Afghan capital, Kabul. The aid is part of the airlift being operated by the State of Qatar to help alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Afghan people following the earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan. This brings the total number of aircraft to nine.
The aid includes field hospitals fully equipped with medical and surgical equipment. It also includes tents and basic hygiene kits.
The Internal Security Force's (Lekhwiya) Qatar International Search and Rescue Group sent specialized teams in the search, rescue, and removing rubble with their equipment, in addition to a field medical team ready to provide urgent medical care.
The aid comes in light of the State of Qatar's continued support for the Afghan people and reflects the country's firm commitment to humanitarian solidarity and support for those impacted by natural disasters.
