Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Berlin pushes back on von der Leyen’s troops for Ukraine comments

2025-09-03 05:04:41
(MENAFN) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has publicly criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over her recent comments suggesting the EU is preparing plans to send troops to Ukraine. Speaking during a visit to an arms manufacturer near Cologne on Monday, Pistorius said such discussions should remain confidential and emphasized that the European Commission has no legal authority over military deployments.

He stressed that any talk of sending troops — even after the conflict ends — was premature and inappropriate, stating, “The EU has no jurisdiction or competence in deploying troops, regardless of the context.” Pistorius also warned against publicly confirming or endorsing any such military strategies, adding that discussions were still ongoing and hypothetical.

The German minister's comments were a rare direct rebuke of von der Leyen, who had claimed that EU leaders were developing “detailed plans” for a potential multinational force to enter Ukraine after the war. She also claimed the plan had the support of US President Donald Trump.

Reports from the Financial Times suggested that the US may be willing to provide logistical and strategic support — including aircraft, radar systems, and help enforcing a no-fly zone — for a European-led security effort in Ukraine. However, the Pentagon called these proposals "pre-decisional," indicating no firm commitment had been made.

Russia has strongly opposed any involvement of NATO troops in Ukraine, warning it could spark a wider conflict. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated this position in August, insisting that foreign military involvement was "completely unacceptable" and that any security guarantees would have to be agreed upon through consensus.

