EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Personnel

BRAIN Biotech AG appoints Johan Jansén-Storbacka as Executive Vice President of the BRAINBiocatalysts ́ enzyme products business

03.09.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BRAIN Biotech AG appoints Johan Jansén-Storbacka as Executive Vice President of the BRAINBiocatalysts ́ enzyme products business ZWINGENBERG, Germany, September 3, 2025 – BRAIN Biotech AG, a leading provider of integrated solutions for the biologization of industry, has appointed Johan Jansén-Storbacka as Executive Vice President of the BRAINBiocatalysts ́ enzyme products business, effective September 1, 2025. Jansén-Storbacka succeeds Rod Sears-Black, who retired on January 1, 2025. During the interim period, BRAIN Biotech CEO Adriaan Moelker temporarily held the role and will now fully dedicate his time to leading the BRAIN Biotech Group. With more than 20 years of experience in biotechnology, Jansén-Storbacka brings extensive expertise in enzyme applications, spanning industrial processes, animal nutrition, and home care. He holds an M.Sc. in Engineering and Management as well as an MBA. As Executive Vice President, Jansén-Storbacka will oversee a team of around 140 employees, managing fermentation facilities in the UK and production sites in continental Europe and the US. In his new role, he will drive the BRAIN Biotech Group's strategy to strengthen its enzyme and fermentation business and ensure a closer integration of research and production activities across the organization. Adriaan Moelker, CEO BRAIN Biotech, states:“Johan's broad industry background will be of great value as we continue to serve a diverse range of end markets. His extensive international experience, combined with his proven leadership skills, make him an excellent fit for the BRAINBiocatalysts ́ enzyme products business.” +++ Contact Media Dr. Stephanie Konle, PR & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 6251 9331-70

Email: ... Contact Investor Relations Martina Schuster, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 6251 9331-69

Email: ... BRAIN Biotech The BRAIN Biotech Group is a leader in researching, developing, and producing specialty enzymes, focusing on the food and life sciences industries. In addition, the group develops microbial production strains and scalable bioprocesses for the economic production of specialty enzymes and other proteins. BRAIN Biotech also offers customized biological solutions to the industry for more sustainable products and efficient processes. BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the BRAIN Biotech Group. The company ́s activities are divided into two business segments: BRAINBiocatalysts (development, production, and distribution of specialty enzymes, microorganisms, and ingredients) and BRAINBioIncubator (research-intensive development projects and pharmaceuticals). BRAIN Biotech operates its own fermentation facilities in the UK and has additional production sites in continental Europe and the US. BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (Ticker symbol: BNN; ISIN: DE0005203947 / WKN: 520394). In the 2023/24 fiscal year, the group generated revenue of €54.6 million with around 300 employees. For more information, visit: . Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance of and future developments at BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Biotech Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors. BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The BRAIN Biotech Group on social media and on the internet: BRAIN Biotech Gruppe Web: LinkedIn: Threads: @brainbiotechag Bluesky: X: Youtube: Biocatalysts Ltd (Production, Distribution) Website: LinkedIn: Biocatalysts Ltd on LinkedIn / BRAIN-Biocatalysts Life Science Solutions on LinkedIn BRAIN Biotech Zwingenberg (Technologies & R&D Services) Website: LinkedIn: BRAIN Biotech Technologies & Services AnalyticonDiscovery (R&D) Web: LinkedIn:

03.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: BRAIN Biotech AG Darmstädter Straße 34-36 64673 Zwingenberg Germany Phone: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0 Fax: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005203947 WKN: 520394 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2192328

End of News EQS News Service