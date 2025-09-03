BRAIN Biotech AG appoints Johan Jansén-Storbacka as Executive Vice President of the BRAINBiocatalysts ́ enzyme products business

BRAIN Biotech AG Appoints Johan Jansén-Storbacka As Executive Vice President Of The Brainbiocatalysts ́ Enzyme Products Business
ZWINGENBERG, Germany, September 3, 2025 – BRAIN Biotech AG, a leading provider of integrated solutions for the biologization of industry, has appointed Johan Jansén-Storbacka as Executive Vice President of the BRAINBiocatalysts ́ enzyme products business, effective September 1, 2025.
Jansén-Storbacka succeeds Rod Sears-Black, who retired on January 1, 2025. During the interim period, BRAIN Biotech CEO Adriaan Moelker temporarily held the role and will now fully dedicate his time to leading the BRAIN Biotech Group.
With more than 20 years of experience in biotechnology, Jansén-Storbacka brings extensive expertise in enzyme applications, spanning industrial processes, animal nutrition, and home care. He holds an M.Sc. in Engineering and Management as well as an MBA.
As Executive Vice President, Jansén-Storbacka will oversee a team of around 140 employees, managing fermentation facilities in the UK and production sites in continental Europe and the US. In his new role, he will drive the BRAIN Biotech Group's strategy to strengthen its enzyme and fermentation business and ensure a closer integration of research and production activities across the organization.
Adriaan Moelker, CEO BRAIN Biotech, states:“Johan's broad industry background will be of great value as we continue to serve a diverse range of end markets. His extensive international experience, combined with his proven leadership skills, make him an excellent fit for the BRAINBiocatalysts ́ enzyme products business.”
The BRAIN Biotech Group is a leader in researching, developing, and producing specialty enzymes, focusing on the food and life sciences industries. In addition, the group develops microbial production strains and scalable bioprocesses for the economic production of specialty enzymes and other proteins. BRAIN Biotech also offers customized biological solutions to the industry for more sustainable products and efficient processes. BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the BRAIN Biotech Group. The company ́s activities are divided into two business segments: BRAINBiocatalysts (development, production, and distribution of specialty enzymes, microorganisms, and ingredients) and BRAINBioIncubator (research-intensive development projects and pharmaceuticals). BRAIN Biotech operates its own fermentation facilities in the UK and has additional production sites in continental Europe and the US. BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (Ticker symbol: BNN; ISIN: DE0005203947 / WKN: 520394). In the 2023/24 fiscal year, the group generated revenue of €54.6 million with around 300 employees. For more information, visit: .
