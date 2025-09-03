Morocco Fast-Tracks Agadir Stadium Overhaul
(MENAFN) As Morocco gears up to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and co-host the historic 2030 FIFA World Cup, significant upgrades are underway at Agadir’s Adrar Stadium, a key venue on the southwestern Atlantic coast.
Built in 2013, Adrar Stadium is strategically positioned as one of the selected sites for both the 2025 AFCON and the 2030 World Cup. The stadium is among six Moroccan cities slated for major infrastructure investment following the nation’s landmark semifinal performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Current renovations include adding a roof, removing the athletics track, and expanding seating from its current capacity to 42,000 for the Africa Cup of Nations, and ultimately to 46,000 seats for the 2030 tournament. The venue features a natural grass pitch and has benefited from a €34 million ($39.5 million) investment, making it one of Morocco’s most advanced stadiums.
Enhancements extend beyond the main arena, with three new training fields and a mini stadium constructed nearby. Parking facilities have been enlarged, and cutting-edge security technologies, such as facial recognition systems, are being introduced. Inside, the dressing rooms have been modernized, and the playing surface upgraded to meet world-class standards.
The stadium’s origins date back to 2003 but experienced multiple delays, notably after South Africa was awarded the 2010 World Cup instead of Morocco. Construction restarted in 2007, aiming for a 2009 completion, but setbacks pushed its official opening to October 11, 2013. The inaugural match featured Morocco’s Hassania Agadir against Algeria’s Kabylie.
Looking ahead, the 2030 FIFA World Cup will be a groundbreaking event held across six countries spanning three continents. Morocco will co-host alongside Spain and Portugal, with matches slated in Casablanca, Tangier, Fez, Marrakesh, Agadir, and Rabat.
The tournament will commence in South America—with games in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup in 1930, before moving to Europe and North Africa for the remainder of the competition.
This expansive, multi-continent event signals a new era in football, with Morocco firmly positioned as a central player thanks to its aggressive stadium upgrades and tournament preparations.
