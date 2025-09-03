Erdogan Emphasizes Unity, Stability in Syria
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asserted on Tuesday that both Türkiye and the Syrian government would firmly oppose any attempts to incite unrest within Syria's borders.
"War barons investing in chaos will lose this time; Syrian people, including Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens, Alawites, Sunnis, and Christians, will prevail," Erdogan stated while speaking to reporters during his return journey from China.
His remarks followed his participation in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where he engaged with numerous global leaders.
Erdogan stressed the importance of enduring peace and well-being in Syria, highlighting that Türkiye values the unity and cohesion of its neighboring nation.
“Recent events have shown that unrest in Syria reflects most strongly upon us. We must recognize this,” he cautioned.
The Turkish leader affirmed that Türkiye supports the integrity and diversity of Syria, expressing a desire for the country to remain unified in all its cultural and ethnic richness.
He noted that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and his leadership team "share our view" on the need for national unity.
Drawing attention to the persistent instability in war-affected regions, Erdogan pointed out that several actors are striving to sow disorder in Syria.
In response, he underscored Türkiye's unwavering commitment to supporting Syria, declaring, “We will continue to stand by them. God willing, no one will be able to prevent Syria from rising again.”
He issued a stern warning to any party attempting to derail Syria’s reconstruction process, making it clear they would face consequences. Reaffirming the strong ties between Türkiye and Kurdish communities, Erdogan declared, “Wherever they may live, Kurds are our brothers and sisters. No one can divide us from one another. No one can ambush our eternal brotherhood. We are determined and resolute. Just as flesh cannot be separated from bone, neither can our brotherhood be separated.”
Erdogan’s comments signal a firm stance against foreign and internal forces that may seek to destabilize Syria, while also reinforcing Türkiye’s broader commitment to regional harmony and cross-ethnic unity.
