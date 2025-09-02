Streamlynk Partners Launches First-Of-Its Kind: Supply Chain-As-A-Service For Oil & Gas And Energy Infrastructure

StreamLynk Partners Launches First-of-Its Kind: Supply Chain-as-a-Service for the Oil & Gas and Energy Infrastructure

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- StreamLynk Partners today announced its official launch, introducing a revolutionary, first-of-its-kind supply chain solution built exclusively for oil & gas operators and energy infrastructure companies. By combining its deep industry expertise with Vroozi's enterprise-grade AI-powered Procure-to-Pay platform , StreamLynk is redefining how supply chain teams support operators - delivering on-demand expertise, AI-driven automation, and an unrivaled supplier network. Built for Energy. Powered by Data. Driven by Results.

Redefining Procurement

For decades, procurement in oil & gas has been slowed by manual quoting, redundant data entry, and fragmented supplier engagement. StreamLynk Partners flips this model with a self-sufficient, AI-powered digital procurement system backed by a supply chain-as-a-service contracting and sourcing team - powered by Vroozi's highly sophisticated procurement and supply chain platform. Together, this partnership eliminates manual bottlenecks, streamlines transactions, and provides speed, transparency, and control to operators.

Capital Agility

The StreamLynk advantage goes beyond transactions and cost savings - it's about capital agility. With massive CAPEX commitments and long project paybacks,“profit is theory, cash flow is reality.” StreamLynk addresses this with supply chain finance programs that immediately unlock liquidity, expedite payments to suppliers, and stabilize project timelines - ensuring healthier suppliers, stronger performing projects, and more resilient balance sheets for operators.

Integrated Support Model

StreamLynk introduces a first-of-its-kind model for project support-bringing together advanced procurement technology, pre-negotiated supplier agreements, and supply chain finance into a single, vertically integrated framework. This model allows operators and EPCs to rapidly stand up full supply chain capability without the typical complexity or delays, ensuring that projects are delivered faster, with lower risk, and greater cost certainty. By embedding both technology and supplier leverage into the project lifecycle from day one, StreamLynk empowers clients to focus on execution while the supply chain runs as a seamless, high-performance engine.

While only the majors have traditionally built the supply chain maturity to manage complex procurement at scale, StreamLynk now delivers that same sophistication to independents and small- to mid-cap operators - packaged in a faster, leaner, and far more cost-effective solution that can be deployed immediately to deliver a significant ROI that exceeds traditional benchmarks while reducing both overhead and complexity.

A Performance-Driven Engagement Model

StreamLynk's engagement model is as disruptive as its technology: clients pay for measurable performance. As StreamLynk delivers contract-backed cost savings, risk reduction, and working capital improvement - all results are tied directly to outcomes.

StreamLynk is a solution that can be immediately deployed to deliver documented bottom-line savings, advanced automation that drives performance and visibility, and programs that unlock substantial working capital. Whether you need a complete turnkey supply chain solution or targeted support for projects and sourcing, StreamLynk adapts to be as much-or as little-as you need. The result: operators gain speed, suppliers gain stability, and operations and projects gain certainty.

Key Benefits:

.10–30% contract-backed savings on high-impact categories

.AI-powered automation through Vroozi's enterprise-grade procure-to-pay platform

.Immediate supplier payments and improved liquidity via SCF programs

.Reduced supply risk with warranties, stocking programs, and vetted global suppliers

.Rapid ROI through performance-based contracts and measurable outcomes

“Supply chains in oil & gas have been reactive for decades - slow, fragmented, and costly,” said Matt Allington, Managing Partner at StreamLynk.“StreamLynk was built to flip the script. We're giving operators what they've never had before: speed, transparency, and cash flow leverage.”

Strategic Network Advantage

StreamLynk is more than technology - it brings a deep industry network of global manufacturers and suppliers, backed by strategic agreements that give clients access to solutions unavailable through traditional channels. From valves and fabricated equipment to critical spares and services, StreamLynk helps operators reduce operating costs, secure supply, and shorten lead times by leveraging long-standing supplier relationships and group purchasing power.

About StreamLynk Partners

StreamLynk's leadership team combines proven enterprise transformation and global supply chain expertise for the energy industry. Matt Allington has spearheaded major ERP implementations for leading oil and gas operators, driving digital integration, operational efficiency, and measurable cost savings at scale. Partnering with him, Mitchell Wallace has led supply chain organizations across upstream, midstream, and EPC contractors worldwide, executing strategies that reduce cost, strengthen resilience, and accelerate project delivery. Together, they provide the vision and experience that power StreamLynk's mission to improve procurement and supply chain performance for the energy sector.

StreamLynk Partners is a Houston and Tulsa-based supply chain consulting and technology group serving the oil & gas and energy infrastructure sectors. By combining Vroozi's enterprise procurement platform, AI-driven automation, strategic sourcing expertise, and innovative supply chain finance programs, StreamLynk delivers measurable savings, unlocks working capital, and simplifies supplier management for energy operators.

