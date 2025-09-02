Dubai-Mumbai Passenger Gets Dh2,300 After 14-Hour Delay With Just Burger, Fries
A passenger from Dubai to Mumbai, who was left with only a burger and fries during a 14-hour flight delay, has won compensation, according to PTI.
A consumer court in Mumbai has directed Indian carrier SpiceJet to pay him Rs55,000 (about Dh2,300 - roughly the price of two adult return tickets on the same route).Recommended For You
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Mumbai Suburban), presided over by Pradeep Kadu and member Gauri M. Kapse, said that airlines cannot excuse themselves by claiming delays are routine.“The airline cannot escape from its duty to look after its travellers till the flight gets ready and operational for further journey,” the order stated.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The passenger had booked a Dubai–Mumbai flight on July 27, 2024, and argued that SpiceJet ignored Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) issued by India's aviation regulator, which mandate more support than was provided.
The panel said passengers must be provided proper meals, drinking water, rest facilities and timely updates during long disruptions. In this case,“there is no denial of the fact that passengers were provided only one burger and fries for the entire delay of more than 14 hours,” it observed.
Concluding that the arrangements were“inadequate,” the commission found the airline deficient in its service.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment