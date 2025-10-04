Jordan, EU 'Committed' To Enhanced Partnership On Justice And Security Matters

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 4 (Petra)-Jordan and the European Union (EU) held the 10th meeting of the Subcommittee on Justice and Security in Amman on 2 October 2025, within the framework of the EU-Jordan Association Agreement (2002), EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities (2021-2027), and in the context of the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership signed in January 2025.In a joint statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the EU, this meeting demonstrated the "strong commitment" of both sides to deepening their cooperation on justice and security issues.The discussion also covered regional challenges and their impact on Jordan's security environment, including in the context of the crisis in Gaza as well as the transition in Syria.The statement added that the EU and Jordan engaged in a "constructive" dialogue on key security-related areas, including integrated border management, countering terrorism and violent extremism, combating trafficking of firearms and drugs, as well as judicial cooperation in civil and criminal matters.The co-chairs welcomed holding the first EU-Jordan Security and Defence Dialogue in the near future.Additionally, Jordan and the EU explored opportunities to enhance their cooperation as well as strengthening Jordan's capabilities through its participation in EU funded programmes.Both sides agreed to pursue joint efforts on the implementation of the Working Arrangement between Europol and the Public Security Directorate (PSD), as well as continuing discussions on cooperation with Frontex.In its part, the EU expressed "continued" support, including through its cooperation programmes, to the ongoing reforms undertaken by Jordan to improve its judiciary. Both sides also discussed possible enhanced cooperation between Jordan and the EU's Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (EUROJUST).The meeting was co-chaired by Ambassador Samer Al-Naber, Director of the European Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, and Mr. Alessio Cappellani, Head of Division for Jordan, Lebanon and Syria at the European External Action Service.