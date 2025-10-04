Sabalenka To Defend Wuhan Title After Layoff But Zheng Out

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: World number one Aryna Sabalenka is set to defend her title at next week's Wuhan Open following a brief injury layoff but local hero Zheng Qinwen is out.

Sabalenka won her fourth Grand Slam crown in New York last month but missed this week's China Open in Beijing with what she called a small injury.

The 27-year-old from Belarus is expected to return to action for the WTA 1000 event in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where she is the reigning champion and a three-time winner.

The main draw starts on Monday with Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff -- who plays the semi-finals in Beijing on Saturday -- also among the top seeds.

In a blow to the tournament and home hopes, local favourite and Olympic champion Zheng pulled out on Friday having recently returned from elbow surgery.

The Chinese world number nine, who considers Wuhan her hometown, retired from her last-32 match at the China Open on Monday.

Zheng, runner-up to Sabalenka last year, said in a video: "Unfortunately my body has not returned to its best condition.

"After discussing with doctors and my team, I regretfully and unfortunately withdrew from this year's Wuhan Open.

"I'm very grateful for the support from all tennis fans, especially those from my hometown."