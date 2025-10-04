Maruti Suzuki Reports 26 Pc Rise In Production For September

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's largest carmaker, has informed that its production rose 26 per cent year-on-year in September 2025, supported by strong market demand and higher vehicle dispatches.

The company manufactured 2,01,915 units across its plants during the month, compared with 1,59,743 units in September 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Utility vehicles such as the Brezza, Ertiga and Fronx registered a 27 per cent annual growth in production, touching 79,496 units versus 62,752 units a year earlier.

Production of the Eeco van also rose to 13,201 units from 11,702 units, while the Super Carry Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) grew to 3,599 units from 3,034 units in the same period.

Production of the Alto and S-Presso stood at 12,318 units, nearly flat against 12,155 units a year earlier. Compact segment models - including the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire and Swift - saw a sharp rise, with output climbing to 93,301 units from 68,413 units in the year-ago period.

As per the company, no units of the mid-size sedan Ciaz were produced in September, compared with 1,687 units in the same month last year.

Earlier this week, the automaker reported that its total sales in September increased 3 per cent year-on-year to 1,89,665 units.

From now on, the Indian automobile industry is heading into the second half of FY26 with cautious optimism, as festive stocking, reduction in GST rates, and income tax relief are expected to boost consumer demand, Axis Securities said in its recent report.

According to the brokerage firm, September sales data reflected a mixed trend - with strong growth in two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and tractors, even as passenger vehicle volumes slipped on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis.

"We remain cautiously optimistic for H2FY26, expecting high single-digit growth in PVs and steady demand in CVs, supported by festive demand, GST cuts, rural recovery, and new model launches," the domestic brokerage firms said.

Tractor sales are also expected to remain buoyant, aided by improved kharif harvest and reservoir conditions, the domestic brokerage firm said.