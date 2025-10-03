​​​Dow Hits Record Closing High, EUR/JPY Bounces Off Support As Natural Gas Nears July Peak

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Macro update Wall Street hits fresh records:

The Dow Jones , S&P 500 , and Nasdaq 100 all closed at new all-time highs, with modest gains led by strength in technology stocks .

Payrolls data delayed:

The release of monthly non-farm payrolls , originally scheduled for today, has been postponed due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Jobs and policy outlook:

With the shutdown stalling official labour data, investors have turned to private surveys, which indicate soft hiring trends. Markets now broadly anticipate two more Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts this year, including one in October.

Global markets:

Asian equities rallied to record highs, Europe's STOXX 600 also reached a new peak, while gold hovered near record levels and the Japanese yen was on track for its strongest week since May.

Dow Jones hits record closing high

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high of 46,589 on Thursday, slightly below its September intraday peak of 46,714, which remains in sight.

Minor support below these levels may be found around Thursday's low of 46,284 and the 11 September high of 46,137.

Further support sits between the 5 September high of 45,770, the August peak of 45,757, and the previous week's low of 45,667. Only if this area is breached might a retracement toward the July peak and early September low of 45,296 to 45,017 ensue.

Dow Jones daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView EUR/JPY finds support

EUR/JPY seems to have found at least interim support at Thursday's ¥172.27 low, having fallen from its 11⁄4-year high at ¥175.05 within a matter of days.

A minor bounce toward the early September high of ¥173.41 is anticipated in the coming days.

Should the ¥172.27 low give way, the ¥171.50 region may be back in play.

EUR/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView Natural gas futures rally toward July peak

Over the last few sessions, United States (US) ​natural gas futures have rallied strongly and are on track to reach their July peak of $312.10. Around this level, the advance may face a short-term pause. If not, the late June high of $319.40 may also be reached.

The 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $301.60 may offer short-term support.

Natural gas daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

