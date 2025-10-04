Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Calls On Israel To Immediately Halt Gaza Bombing


2025-10-04 04:00:13
KABUL (Pajhwok):US President Donald Trump has called on Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza after Hamas agreed to release hostages and accept parts of a US peace plan aimed at ending the war, Reuters reported on Saturday.

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Friday.“We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long-sought PEACE in the Middle East.”

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was preparing for the“immediate implementation” of the first stage of Trump's Gaza plan, following Hamas' response.

Earlier this week, Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal to end the conflict. The plan includes an immediate ceasefire, prisoner exchanges, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the establishment of a transitional government under international supervision.
