Trump Calls On Israel To Immediately Halt Gaza Bombing
KABUL (Pajhwok):US President Donald Trump has called on Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza after Hamas agreed to release hostages and accept parts of a US peace plan aimed at ending the war, Reuters reported on Saturday.
“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Friday.“We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long-sought PEACE in the Middle East.”
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was preparing for the“immediate implementation” of the first stage of Trump's Gaza plan, following Hamas' response.
Earlier this week, Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal to end the conflict. The plan includes an immediate ceasefire, prisoner exchanges, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the establishment of a transitional government under international supervision.
kk/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment