Weather Forecast: Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended From Oct 5-7
Jammu- The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Friday night announced the suspension of pilgrimage to the cave shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district from October 5-7 due to an inclement weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
More than 1.70 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the Vaishno Devi temple during Navratri, with the Yatra going on smoothly, officials said.
“In view of an inclement weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department, the Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain suspended from October 5 to 7,” the Shrine Board said in a post on X.
The Yatra will resume on October 8, it said, adding that devotees may stay updated through official channels.
The Shrine Board has taken the step as a precautionary measure in view of the threat perception of landslides, flooding, and cloudbursts due to heavy rain.
