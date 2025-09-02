EUR/USD Forecast 02/09: Struggles After Early Gains (Chart)
- The Euro rallied to kick off the trading week on Monday but then turned around to show signs of hesitation. That's not a huge surprise, because we have seen a lot of sideways action over the last several weeks, and there seems to be a lot of concern out there as to where we are going next. Ultimately, this is a market that is trying to figure out where we are going next, mainly due to uncertainty about what the Federal Reserve cutting rates later this year might actually mean.
