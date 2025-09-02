Ellianos Coffee Named a 'Most Profitable Franchise' by Franchise Business Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lake City, Florida, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is proud to announce that it has been. This recognition highlights Ellianos' strong financial performance and commitment to franchisee success, setting it apart as a leading opportunity in the coffee industry.

The Most Profitable Franchises list is based on an extensive survey conducted annually by Franchise Business Review, which gathers insights from tens of thousands of franchise owners across industries. Franchises earning this honor demonstrate not only strong financial outcomes, with at least 25 percent of franchise owners reporting annual incomes of $150,000 or higher, but also exceptional levels of franchisee satisfaction.

Ellianos Coffee's inclusion on this list underscores its dedication to building a brand rooted in both profitability and culture. Franchisees rated the company highly in areas such as training, marketing support, and overall company culture, showing that Ellianos provides a system where owners can thrive personally and financially.

“Being awarded a spot on Franchise Business Review's Most Profitable Franchises list for 2025 is an incredible honor,” said Lawton Unrau, President of Ellianos Coffee .“We work hard to make sure our franchisees feel supported and have the tools they need to succeed. This recognition shows that our system is working, and we are excited to keep growing together.”

Ellianos Coffee continues to experience rapid growth throughout the southeast, with dozens of new stores in development and even more in the pipeline. The brand's unique drive-thru-only model, strong franchisee support system, and unwavering commitment to quality have made it a standout in the competitive coffee space. As more franchise partners join the Ellianos family, communities across the southeast can expect to see more locations popping up in the near future.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee, established in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart, is committed to delivering Italian Quality at America's Pace®. Throughout its 20-year history, Ellianos has expanded to 71 stores, with over 200 more in various stages of development. Franchise Business Review (FBR) recognized Ellianos as a 2025 Top Franchise and a 2024 Top Food Franchise. Entrepreneur magazine included Ellianos in its 2025 Franchise 500® list, highlighting it among the nation's top franchises. Additionally, Ellianos was celebrated as a Top 10 Coffee Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2024 and was featured in QSR Magazine's 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024. To explore franchising opportunities with Ellianos Coffee, visit .

