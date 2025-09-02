Quintillion Completes Subsea Fiber Optic Cable Repair, Advances Resiliency Strategy Service Restoration In Progress
The repair was carried out by a dedicated crew aboard the IT Integrity, who led the cable recovery and splicing effort. A second team aboard the CanPac Valkyrie also worked the recovery and is continuing work to rebury the repaired section of cable.
“We're proud of the commitment and technical expertise demonstrated by the crews aboard both vessels,” said Michael“Mac” McHale, President of Quintillion.“Their successful completion of this complex repair, under challenging Arctic conditions, reflects a strong culture of safety, precision, and teamwork. Our immediate focus has been restoring service as swiftly and safely as possible-while also taking deliberate steps to prevent similar disruptions in the future.”
The repair is a key milestone in the first phase of Quintillion's broader resiliency initiative, which includes two major infrastructure projects currently in development:
· A 1,000-mile subsea fiber extension from Nome to Homer, which will complete a high-capacity“fiber ring” encircling the entire state of Alaska and provide physical fiber route diversity.
· A 180-mile terrestrial fiber route between Prudhoe Bay and Utqiaġvik, which will provide inland redundancy in the North Slope region and provide additional physical fiber route diversity.
Together, these projects will establish a multi-layered redundancy architecture, significantly enhancing network resilience. Once complete, the upgraded system will enable traffic rerouting in the event of service disruption, reducing downtime and improving reliability for customers across Alaska.
“As we look ahead, our focus remains clear: to build a more resilient and secure digital infrastructure for rural and urban Alaska,” McHale added.“We recognize the challenges of operating in this environment-and we are responding with innovation, investment, and long-term planning.”
Quintillion is a private global communications company based in Anchorage, Alaska. The company designs, owns, and operates subsea and terrestrial fiber optic networks serving some of the most remote communities in Alaska.
