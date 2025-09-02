African Union is worried about US deportation deal with Rwanda, Uganda
(MENAFN) The African Union’s rights body expressed concern on Monday regarding agreements between the United States and African nations, including Rwanda and Uganda, that facilitate the transfer of deportees to those countries, according to reports.
In a statement, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) urged Rwanda, Uganda, and other African states to ensure transparency in such deportation deals, protect the rights of deportees, and avoid policies that risk turning the continent into a “drop-off zone” for arbitrary expulsions.
The ACHPR described the agreements as “part of a logic of externalization of migration responsibilities and expose the persons concerned to increased risks of violations of their fundamental rights.” The AU body noted that these deportations could breach the principle of non-refoulement, the prohibition on collective expulsions, and the rights to dignity and asylum as outlined in the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and other regional and international agreements.
Uganda recently became the latest African country to reach a “temporary” arrangement with the US to accept third-country nationals denied asylum there. The East African nation joins Rwanda, Eswatini, and South Sudan, which have previously agreed to receive deportees from the US the Trump administration began looking to Africa as a destination for such transfers.
Last week, Rwanda confirmed the arrival of the first seven migrants from the US, following prior announcements that the country had agreed to accept 250 deportees. In July, Trump reportedly asked the leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal during a White House meeting to accept third-country migrants deported from the US. Responses across Africa have been mixed, with some countries agreeing while others, like Nigeria, refused to accept deported Venezuelans.
