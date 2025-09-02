Macron Firmly Opposes Forced Displacement in Gaza Reconstruction
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron issued a stern warning late Monday against any Gaza reconstruction efforts that involve forced displacement, describing such plans as a “dead end.”
“Together, we reaffirmed our firm opposition to any plan for the reconstruction of Gaza that would involve the forced displacement of its population or the placing of the territory under trusteeship. Such a proposal, contrary to international law, would lead only to a dead end,” Macron wrote on social media platform X following a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.
Macron emphasized close collaboration with King Abdullah II ahead of the upcoming Conference on the Two-State Solution set for Sept. 22, aiming to establish a “credible perspective of hope” that addresses the “legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.”
The French leader also noted, "We also reiterated that Israel’s ground offensive on Gaza City is unacceptable, and that this headlong rush can only lead to an endless conflict. Peace does not arise from ruins — it is built on justice and dignity."
In his statement, Macron stressed the urgent need for a lasting ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, expanded humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, and a durable political resolution.
“Two peoples, two States: this is the only path to a future of peace,” Macron concluded.
“Together, we reaffirmed our firm opposition to any plan for the reconstruction of Gaza that would involve the forced displacement of its population or the placing of the territory under trusteeship. Such a proposal, contrary to international law, would lead only to a dead end,” Macron wrote on social media platform X following a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.
Macron emphasized close collaboration with King Abdullah II ahead of the upcoming Conference on the Two-State Solution set for Sept. 22, aiming to establish a “credible perspective of hope” that addresses the “legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.”
The French leader also noted, "We also reiterated that Israel’s ground offensive on Gaza City is unacceptable, and that this headlong rush can only lead to an endless conflict. Peace does not arise from ruins — it is built on justice and dignity."
In his statement, Macron stressed the urgent need for a lasting ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, expanded humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, and a durable political resolution.
“Two peoples, two States: this is the only path to a future of peace,” Macron concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment