Macron Firmly Opposes Forced Displacement in Gaza Reconstruction

2025-09-02 07:42:14
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron issued a stern warning late Monday against any Gaza reconstruction efforts that involve forced displacement, describing such plans as a “dead end.”

“Together, we reaffirmed our firm opposition to any plan for the reconstruction of Gaza that would involve the forced displacement of its population or the placing of the territory under trusteeship. Such a proposal, contrary to international law, would lead only to a dead end,” Macron wrote on social media platform X following a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Macron emphasized close collaboration with King Abdullah II ahead of the upcoming Conference on the Two-State Solution set for Sept. 22, aiming to establish a “credible perspective of hope” that addresses the “legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

The French leader also noted, "We also reiterated that Israel’s ground offensive on Gaza City is unacceptable, and that this headlong rush can only lead to an endless conflict. Peace does not arise from ruins — it is built on justice and dignity."

In his statement, Macron stressed the urgent need for a lasting ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, expanded humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, and a durable political resolution.

“Two peoples, two States: this is the only path to a future of peace,” Macron concluded.

