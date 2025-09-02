Jordan’s king discusses regional issues with Macron
(MENAFN) His Majesty King Abdullah spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday in a phone conversation that focused on recent events in the Middle East, with particular attention to Gaza and the West Bank.
During the discussion, His Majesty emphasised the urgency of intensifying international efforts to halt the conflict in Gaza and to guarantee the continuous delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the Strip, as stated by reports.
The King reaffirmed Jordan’s opposition to Israel’s intentions to strengthen its control over Gaza, increase military presence there, and expand settlements in the West Bank.
He also praised France’s commitment to backing regional peace initiatives, especially through diplomatic and humanitarian channels.
The leaders additionally discussed the significance of aiding Syria and Lebanon in safeguarding their security, stability, and territorial sovereignty, according to reports.
During the discussion, His Majesty emphasised the urgency of intensifying international efforts to halt the conflict in Gaza and to guarantee the continuous delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the Strip, as stated by reports.
The King reaffirmed Jordan’s opposition to Israel’s intentions to strengthen its control over Gaza, increase military presence there, and expand settlements in the West Bank.
He also praised France’s commitment to backing regional peace initiatives, especially through diplomatic and humanitarian channels.
The leaders additionally discussed the significance of aiding Syria and Lebanon in safeguarding their security, stability, and territorial sovereignty, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment