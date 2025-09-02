Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan’s king discusses regional issues with Macron

2025-09-02 05:03:33
(MENAFN) His Majesty King Abdullah spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday in a phone conversation that focused on recent events in the Middle East, with particular attention to Gaza and the West Bank.

During the discussion, His Majesty emphasised the urgency of intensifying international efforts to halt the conflict in Gaza and to guarantee the continuous delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the Strip, as stated by reports.

The King reaffirmed Jordan’s opposition to Israel’s intentions to strengthen its control over Gaza, increase military presence there, and expand settlements in the West Bank.

He also praised France’s commitment to backing regional peace initiatives, especially through diplomatic and humanitarian channels.

The leaders additionally discussed the significance of aiding Syria and Lebanon in safeguarding their security, stability, and territorial sovereignty, according to reports.

