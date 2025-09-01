Conventional Bank Automated Teller Machine Market To Reach $34.7 Billion By 2029, Growing At 5.1% CAGR (2025-2029)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Conventional Bank Automated Teller Machine Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Conventional Bank Automated Teller Machine Market?

The market size for traditional bank automated teller machines (ATMs) has seen robust growth lately. It is projected to rise from $26.92 billion in 2024 to $28.40 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth during the historical period can be credited to the surge in cash utilization in developing regions, increased bank branch expansion, a marked increase in consumer dependence on ATM services, a rise in the implementation of off-site ATMs, and a growing trend towards self-service banking.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the conventional bank automated teller machine market within the coming years, with predictions of its worth reaching to $34.70 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This growth is largely attributable to increased requirements for secure cash withdrawals, a notable shift towards multifunctional ATMs, heightened attention on banking operational efficiency, broadening financial inclusion agenda, and the government's encouragement of digital banking services. The forecast period will also see the emergence of key trends, such as the advancement in biometric authentication technologies, innovation in cardless ATM transactions, progress in remote monitoring and maintenance, investments in integrating artificial intelligence, and ongoing R&D in creating energy-efficient ATM systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Conventional Bank Automated Teller Machine Market?

The growth of the conventional bank automated teller machine market is projected to be fueled by the increasing need for cash transactions. This refers to the use of physical currency like coins or banknotes for payments, instead of utilizing electronic or digital means. Due to unreliable internet connectivity and limited digital infrastructure, the demand for transactions involving physical currency is surging, especially in rural areas, as it becomes a more consistent method for daily buying. Conventional bank automated teller machines are offering convenience for these kind of transactions by enabling users to deposit or withdraw physical money without the need to visit the bank. In January 2025, CashEssentials, an independent think tank based in Greece, reported approximately 32.8 million cash withdrawals from their 1,260 ATMs and 605 branches in 2024, an increase by 10% in comparison to 2023. Hence, the growing need for cash transactions is propelling the expansion of the conventional bank automated teller machine market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Conventional Bank Automated Teller Machine Market?

Major players in the Conventional Bank Automated Teller Machine Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Hitachi Ltd.

. Fujitsu Limited

. NCR Corporation

. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

. Euronet Worldwide Inc.

. Tietoevry Corporation

. OKI Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

. Genmega Inc.

. Hyosung TNS Inc.

. ACI Worldwide Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Conventional Bank Automated Teller Machine Market In The Globe?

Key businesses in the traditional bank automatic teller machine (ATM) market are shifting their focus to the development and implementation of state-of-the-art ATM solutions, like upgradable automated teller machines. The move is designed to boost functionality, cut operational expenses, and fulfill both emerging regulatory and customer demands. Upgradable ATMs are modular machines that can receive both hardware and software upgrades, enabling banks to accommodate new technological changes and customer preferences without having to replace the entire machine. For example, Hitachi Payment Services Ltd., a company based in Japan offering various payment solutions, debuted India's first upgradable ATM in April 2024. This innovation initially provides cash withdrawal services and can be conveniently enhanced to a fully-efficient cash recycling machine (CRM) when required. Taking only about 4 hours, this upgrade bypasses the expensive, lengthy procedure of ATM replacement and permits banks to protect their investment and scale up services like cash deposits at non-bank locations depending on market circumstances. Produced under the Make in India movement, these ATMs are also equipped to carry out UPI-based cash withdrawals and deposits, adhering to recent RBI guidelines and making banking more flexible and expanding financial inclusion in underserved areas.

What Segments Are Covered In The Conventional Bank Automated Teller Machine Market Report?

The conventional bank automated teller machine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Stand-Alone Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Wall-Mounted Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Floorstanding Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Transaction Types: Cash Withdrawals, Balance Inquiries, Fund Transfers, Bill Payments, Check Deposits

4) By Technology Usage: Conventional Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Semi-Interactive Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Fully Interactive Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Contactless Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Mobile-Integrated Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

5) By End User: Banking, Retail, Government, Hospitals, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Stand-Alone Automated Teller Machines: Compact Stand-Alone Automated Teller Machine, Weather-Resistant Stand-Alone Automated Teller Machine, Drive-Up Stand-Alone Automated Teller Machine

2) By Wall-Mounted Automated Teller Machines: Indoor Wall-Mounted Automated Teller Machine, Outdoor Wall-Mounted Automated Teller Machine, Recessed Wall-Mounted Automated Teller Machine

3) By Floorstanding Automated Teller Machines: Lobby Floorstanding Automated Teller Machine, Through-The-Wall Floorstanding Automated Teller Machine, Island Floorstanding Automated Teller Machine

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Conventional Bank Automated Teller Machine Market?

The Conventional Bank Automated Teller Machine Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region in 2024, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid growth within the forecasted period. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

