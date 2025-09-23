Russia's Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant Halts Operations After Drone Attack Reuters
They said the blaze had engulfed a condensate production unit with a capacity of 3 million metric tons per year.
They also said the plant, located near the Caspian Sea, some 1,675 km from the Ukrainian border, might only resume production in several weeks or months.
The local governor, Igor Babushkin said on Monday that an industrial enterprise had been targeted by drones. He did not name the enterprise.Read also: Moscow comes under drone attack, explosions reported in nine district
The St Petersburg commodity exchange halted sales of wholesale fuel parcels from the Astrakhan plant from Monday.
The plant was also hit by drones in early February, halting fuel output. Industry sources said the damaged unit had resumed operations at the end of August.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 15, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a strike on the Olya seaport in Russia's Astrakhan region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment