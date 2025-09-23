Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant Halts Operations After Drone Attack Reuters

Russia's Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant Halts Operations After Drone Attack Reuters


2025-09-23 03:10:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported to Reuters by three industry sources, according to Ukrinform.

They said the blaze had engulfed a condensate production unit with a capacity of 3 million metric tons per year.

They also said the plant, located near the Caspian Sea, some 1,675 km from the Ukrainian border, might only resume production in several weeks or months.

The local governor, Igor Babushkin said on Monday that an industrial enterprise had been targeted by drones. He did not name the enterprise.

Read also: Moscow comes under drone attack, explosions reported in nine district

The St Petersburg commodity exchange halted sales of wholesale fuel parcels from the Astrakhan plant from Monday.

The plant was also hit by drones in early February, halting fuel output. Industry sources said the damaged unit had resumed operations at the end of August.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 15, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a strike on the Olya seaport in Russia's Astrakhan region.

MENAFN23092025000193011044ID1110101421

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search