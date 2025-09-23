Russia's Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant Halts Operations After Drone Attack Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Reuters by three industry sources, according to Ukrinform.

They said the blaze had engulfed a condensate production unit with a capacity of 3 million metric tons per year.

They also said the plant, located near the Caspian Sea, some 1,675 km from the Ukrainian border, might only resume production in several weeks or months.

The local governor, Igor Babushkin said on Monday that an industrial enterprise had been targeted by drones. He did not name the enterprise.

Russia's Astrakhan region comes under drone attack, explosions reported in nine districts

The St Petersburg commodity exchange halted sales of wholesale fuel parcels from the Astrakhan plant from Monday.

The plant was also hit by drones in early February, halting fuel output. Industry sources said the damaged unit had resumed operations at the end of August.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 15, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a strike on the Olya seaport in Russia's Astrakhan region.