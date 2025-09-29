TN Weather Forecast: Rain To Continue Till October 5
According to RMC officials, an atmospheric circulation is currently prevailing over the northern parts of the Andaman Sea. Under its influence, a new low-pressure system is expected to develop over the central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on October 2. This system could further strengthen and influence weather patterns across South India.
The weather office said widespread atmospheric circulation also persists over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, triggering scattered rainfall accompanied by thunder and gusty winds in several areas.
Moderate showers with occasional lightning are expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecast indicates that moderate rainfall could continue in isolated pockets of the state until October 5.
In the past 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, Nilgiris district recorded the highest rainfall, with Bandalur taluk office area receiving 4 cm. Avalanche and Cherumuli in Nilgiris, Yercaud in Salem, and Mullanginavilai in Kanyakumari district each recorded 3 cm of rainfall.
Officials said this steady rain has helped maintain soil moisture in hilly regions but also urged caution in vulnerable areas prone to landslides.
The RMC has advised fishermen and coastal communities to remain alert due to the likelihood of squally weather over the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea in the coming days.
Wind speeds may strengthen along Tamil Nadu's coast and in adjoining waters as the low-pressure area develops. Meteorologists added that while the system's exact path and intensity will become clearer in the next 24-48 hours, its formation could bring further wet weather to northern coastal Tamil Nadu and the interior districts.
Authorities are keeping watch for any localised flooding and have asked district administrations to stay prepared.
The rainfall prediction comes as the northeast monsoon season is set to intensify later in October, with the developing system seen as an early sign of active weather over the Bay of Bengal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment