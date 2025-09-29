India Must Ensure Equitable, Timely Access To Lenacapavir To Tackle Global HIV Cases
Lenacapavir injection as an additional PrEP option offers a highly effective, long-acting alternative to daily oral pills and other shorter-acting options.
With just two doses per year, lenacapavir is a transformative step forward in protecting people at risk of HIV -- particularly those who face challenges with daily adherence, stigma, or access to health care.
“India must lead from the front in ensuring equitable and timely global access to lenacapavir,” said Dr. Ishwar Gilada, President Emeritus of the AIDS Society of India (ASI).
“Only India, with its proven track record, can deliver this at the required quality, scale, and speed,” he added.
Marketed under the brand name Yeztugo, lenacapavir, developed by global pharma major Gilead Sciences, costs $28,218 per person per year.
Last week, Indian drugmakers Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hetero Labs agreed to sell the generic versions of lenacapavir for about $40 per year beginning in 2027.
While Hetero has teamed up with the Gates Foundation, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) is supported by Unitaid, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), and Wits RHI to provide technical and financial support to develop the generic version.
“This is a major step forward for public health -- making a generic version of lenacapavir highly affordable for all those in need. It exemplifies how a groundbreaking scientific innovation by Gilead, offering a promising alternative to daily oral PrEP, can become truly impactful when paired with an equally crucial contribution from Indian pharmaceuticals focused on access and affordability,” said Gilada, Secretary General of People's Health Organisation (PHO).
The expert also urged the country's National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) to roll out the India-made generic lenacapavir first in India.
