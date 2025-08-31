US naval deployments in Caribbean creates tension with Venezuela
(MENAFN) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Saturday issued a stern warning to the United States, urging it to stay away from Venezuelan waters and territory as tensions rise over US naval deployments in the Caribbean.
Speaking in Carabobo state, Rodriguez accused the US government of hostile behavior for sending warships to the region. She told Washington to address its own issues and “keep away from Venezuelan shores and territory.”
Rodriguez cautioned that any attempt by the US to attack Venezuela would make the country their "greatest nightmare." She dismissed claims labeling Venezuela a “narco-terrorist state,” calling such accusations against the "noble people" of Simon Bolivar and Hugo Chavez a "great fraud and immorality." She described these statements as among "history's biggest lies and slanders."
US-Venezuela tensions have escalated following executive orders signed by President Donald Trump authorizing increased military operations to target Latin American drug cartels. A naval task force, including a submarine and seven warships, has been sent to Caribbean waters near Venezuela under this directive.
Additionally, the US Treasury Department designated the Cartel de los Soles as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization on July 25, alleging that President Maduro has led the drug trafficking network for over a decade.
