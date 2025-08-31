Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin visits China to participate in SCO summit


2025-08-31 03:52:41
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Tianjin for a four-day state visit to China, where he will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and attend ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.

Putin’s Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft landed on Sunday morning in the northern city, which is hosting the SCO meeting under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

The summit, running through September 1, is expected to address regional security, economic cooperation, and the expansion of cultural and humanitarian links among member nations. Discussions will also cover transport, energy, digital technology, artificial intelligence, and green development. Leaders are set to adopt a final declaration and a long-term strategy extending to 2035.

On September 2, Putin will travel to Beijing for bilateral talks with Xi, focusing on economic collaboration, international security, and regional issues, with particular emphasis on the Ukraine conflict and relations with the United States. On September 3, he will attend Victory Day commemorations in the capital.

During the visit, Putin is scheduled to hold approximately ten bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

