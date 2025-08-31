Road Collision Claims Lives of Fourteen in Namibia
(MENAFN) Fourteen individuals, including eleven personnel from the Namibia Correctional Service, a law enforcement officer, and two civilians, lost their lives on Saturday in a fatal traffic collision in Namibia’s south-central zone.
According to President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the devastating incident happened as a result of a frontal crash along the B1 highway, near the town of Mariental—approximately 167 miles away from the capital city, Windhoek.
"My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and to the men and women of the Namibia correctional service and the Namibian police force who are mourning their colleagues. No words can truly capture the depth of this loss," Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed in an official message.
The collision involved two vehicles: one was a police transport van carrying six individuals, which included five officers and one civilian, while the other was a Namibia Correctional Service vehicle carrying thirteen occupants.
Authorities reported that three people sustained critical wounds and are currently undergoing medical care at a healthcare facility.
According to President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the devastating incident happened as a result of a frontal crash along the B1 highway, near the town of Mariental—approximately 167 miles away from the capital city, Windhoek.
"My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and to the men and women of the Namibia correctional service and the Namibian police force who are mourning their colleagues. No words can truly capture the depth of this loss," Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed in an official message.
The collision involved two vehicles: one was a police transport van carrying six individuals, which included five officers and one civilian, while the other was a Namibia Correctional Service vehicle carrying thirteen occupants.
Authorities reported that three people sustained critical wounds and are currently undergoing medical care at a healthcare facility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment