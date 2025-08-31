Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Global Sumud Flotilla: Dozens Of Ships Sail From Barcelona To Gaza


2025-08-31 03:04:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Dozens of ships loaded with medical and humanitarian aid set sail on Sunday from Spain heading to Gaza as part of an international solidarity initiative to break Israeli occupation's naval blockade on the Gaza Strip.
The initiative, led by the "Global Sumud Flotilla", brings together volunteers, activists, journalists, doctors, and organizations from 44 countries, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.
Around 20 ships will depart Barcelona Port on the Mediterranean, with additional boats leaving from Tunisia.
Media reports indicated that more than 30 others vessels are expected to set out from undisclosed countries to avoid Israeli occupation sabotage and pressure.
The ships, carrying medical supplies and food aid, are expected to meet with the Spanish flotilla in the Mediterranean on September 4.
Participants voiced their aim through this mission end the blockade, end the genocide, end the use of starvation as a weapon, and end dehumanization.
European lawmaker and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau expressed support for the initiative describing the blockade as "absolutely unjust" and emphasizing for an international action.
The campaign is backed by numerous Spanish artists and activists, who told local media it was a response to political institutions' failure to end the blockade on civilians, calling on the public to break the silence and show up at Barcelona's port.
The flotilla's launch coincides with a sharp rift between Catalonia and Israeli occupation, following Spain's decision to break all institutional relations with the Israeli occupation government and cancel multi-million-dollar ammunition deals in recent months. (end)
hnd


MENAFN31082025000071011013ID1109997935

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search