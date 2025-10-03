Former Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Girraj Prasad Tiwari Passes Away At 105

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 3 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Girraj Prasad Tiwari passed away at the age of 105.

Leaders, including Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, expressed grief over Tiwari's demise and praised his illustrious public life, wisdom, and enduring spirit.

Born in 1920, Tiwari made significant contributions to law and public service. Over his long career, he served as Pradhan, District Head, two-time MLA, and as Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly from 1986 to 1990.

He also held the position of Deputy Speaker from March 29, 1985, to January 31, 1986, and was a member of the Assembly's Home Committee and Privileges Committee.

Tiwari was widely respected for his knowledge of parliamentary traditions and his balanced, dignified approach to politics. His life is remembered as a model of integrity, public service, and commitment to Rajasthan's development.

Tiwari's last rites will be held on Friday in his ancestral village of Bidyari, Bayana, where family, friends, and political leaders will pay their last respects.

Condolences have poured in from various social and political figures, with many highlighting Rajasthan's loss of an experienced and inspiring personality.

In a statement, Gehlot said, "The news of the demise of former Assembly Speaker Girraj Prasad Tiwari is deeply saddening. Tiwari lived a wonderful life until the age of 105. Even at this age, his vivacity and memory delighted us all. He was an example of a disciplined life and had special affection and blessings for me. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and courage to the family.”

Gehlot's tribute highlights the respect and admiration Tiwari commanded across political and social circles in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan mourns the passing of a statesman whose contributions spanned decades, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, humility, and leadership.