Hanamoflor Robot Showcases Emotional Response At Expo 2025 Osaka
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, the“Robot Experience” is showcasing Hanamoflor-a robot designed to deliver kindness. Already active at Hana House, a nursing home, and at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan), Hanamoflor has been tested in environments with both elderly residents and young children, according to its creators.
The trials focused on emotional response and trust-building through everyday interactions. The results have been striking: elderly participants began to sing and smile more, while children formed such strong bonds with the robot that some cried when it was time to say goodbye.
The“Robot Experience” highlights how robots are being woven into everyday life-supporting people with navigation, cleaning, guidance, security, and a range of other essential services.Hanamoflor Robot Experience Hana House
