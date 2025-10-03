Moi Sets Up New Department To Advance Criminal Justice

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced the establishment of the Protection Department, a specialised entity designed to reinforce justice efforts within society.

The department will play a pioneering role in advancing criminal justice by providing protection measures in accordance with Law No. (5) of 2022, which addresses the protection of victims, witnesses, and individuals of equivalent legal standing in major criminal cases, the MoI said in a post on its X account.

Operating in close coordination with the Public Prosecution and the Supreme Judicial Council, the Protection Department will ensure a comprehensive approach to safeguarding individuals at risk, while also supporting broader criminal justice efforts across Qatar.

The newly formed department has been tasked with implementing protection orders issued by judicial and prosecutorial authorities. It will coordinate with relevant entities to guarantee safety and security, while providing support to law enforcement and criminal justice procedures. Besides, it is mandated to protect individuals and ensure their personal safety.

The department's mandate falls under Law No. (5) of 2022, which outlines protection measures for victims of crimes, witnesses involved in major cases, and individuals with equivalent legal standing who may face risks during criminal proceedings. By applying these protections, the department will ensure that justice processes are carried out effectively while prioritising the safety and security of those most vulnerable.

Citizens and residents can reach the department for assistance or inquiries through the hotline 2367000 or by email at [email protected] .

The launch of the Protection Department underscores Qatar's commitment to enhancing the integrity of its criminal justice system and providing robust protection mechanisms that strengthen the rule of law.