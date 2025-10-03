124Th Meeting Of GCC Panel On Financial, Economic Cooperation Held In Kuwait
Qatar participated in the 124th meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the GCC countries held in Kuwait. Minister of Finance
H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari led Qatar's delegation at the meeting. During the meeting, approval was granted for the outcomes of the 85th meeting of the Committee of Central Bank Governors, the outcomes of the meetings of the Customs Union Authority, and the 15th meeting of the Committee of Tax Administrations.
