Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
124Th Meeting Of GCC Panel On Financial, Economic Cooperation Held In Kuwait

124Th Meeting Of GCC Panel On Financial, Economic Cooperation Held In Kuwait


2025-10-03 03:02:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar participated in the 124th meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the GCC countries held in Kuwait. Minister of Finance
H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari led Qatar's delegation at the meeting. During the meeting, approval was granted for the outcomes of the 85th meeting of the Committee of Central Bank Governors, the outcomes of the meetings of the Customs Union Authority, and the 15th meeting of the Committee of Tax Administrations.

MENAFN03102025000063011010ID1110145315

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search