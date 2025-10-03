Haryana Rights Panel Takes Cognisance Of Inhuman Punishment To Class 2 Student

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 3 (IANS) The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a shocking incident involving a seven-year-old Class 2 student of Srijan Public School in Panipat and observed the accused did "grave violations" of human and child rights.

It is alleged that school Principal Reena along with school bus driver Ajay subjected the child to inhuman corporal punishment merely for not completing homework. The child was allegedly tied upside down to a window, slapped repeatedly, and a video of this cruel act was recorded and circulated.

The complainant, mother of the child, came to know of the incident only after seeing the video on the social media. It has also been alleged that the Principal was seen in another video slapping students and pulling their ears, and that she routinely forced children to clean toilets and classrooms as a form of punishment.

During confrontation, the Principal admitted to calling the driver to discipline the child but denied authorising such cruelty. However, facts revealed that instead of ensuring safety, the school staff inflicted severe physical and mental trauma on the child.

The driver allegedly threatened the boy with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident.

When the complainant's family approached the driver, a group of men threatened them not to pursue the matter further. The police have registered an case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The full Bench of the commission, comprising Chairperson Justice (retd) Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, observed that the incident is a direct violation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), particularly Article 19 --protection from all forms of physical or mental violence, injury or abuse and Article 28(2), discipline in schools must respect the child's dignity.

The commission further noted that this incident amounts to violation of statutory safeguards under Indian law. Justice Batra, heading the full Bench, remarked that the accused actions constitute grave violations of human and child rights. Assaulting and threatening a seven-year-old amounts to trampling on his dignity and rights, while also eroding trust in the education system.

The commission emphasised that education must be rooted in positive discipline, empathy, and constructive guidance.

Corporal punishment has been consistently condemned by psychologists, international conventions, and Indian law.

Schools must protect and nurture children, not degrade or humiliate them.

Puneet Arora, Protocol, Information and Public Relations Officer of the Commission, said on Friday that taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, Justice Batra along with members rushed to Panipat on the evening of Sepetmber 29. They held a meeting with Superintendent of Police Bhupender Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Yadav, besides District Education Officer and other officials.

After reviewing the facts, the commission has directed them that detailed reports be submitted before the next date of hearing on November 13.