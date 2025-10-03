Luxury Shopping Driving Tourism Growth, Helps Diversify Economy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Doha is rapidly emerging as a popular destination for luxury shopping, with high-end stores playing a significant role in boosting tourism in the country.

Industry leaders emphasise that this push is part of Qatar's broader strategy to diversify its economy and capture a larger share of the region's tourism and retail spending.

According to the Oxford Business Group's 2025 Report on Retail in Qatar, both e-commerce platforms and luxury retail outlets have gained momentum, buoyed by rising tourist arrivals and the country's successful hosting of global events.

Speaking to The Peninsula, retail experts highlighted that luxury retail is no longer just a niche market in Doha as it has become a strategic pillar of the capital's economic diversification plans.

“Visitors from across the GCC are increasingly choosing Doha as their shopping destination, not just Dubai,” said Mohammed K P, a senior retail analyst.“They are drawn to our curated mix of international fashion houses, tax-free shopping opportunities, and the unique cultural experiences that accompany a trip here.”

Foot traffic data from leading malls, such as Place Vendôme and others indicate double-digit growth in 2024, with brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Cartier expanding their presence. The data indicates that retail spending by international visitors grew by nearly 14 percent last year, with luxury goods accounting for the bulk of purchases.

Experts mention that the rise of retail tourism is being driven by Qatar's strategic investment in hospitality and infrastructure. The expansion of Hamad International Airport's luxury retail concourse, home to flagship stores of Dior and Valentino, is positioning the hub as both a gateway and a destination in itself.

“Airports are becoming part of the shopping experience. For Doha, the integration of luxury retail into the airport environment is a game-changer. It captures high-spending passengers in transit and makes them want to extend their stay,” Mohammed added.

Additionally, experts point to the need for stronger digital integration, particularly in mobile payment solutions and virtual shopping experiences. The Oxford Business Group also reported that e-commerce is growing, but is still“underutilised” in Qatar's luxury segment compared to global benchmarks.

“The luxury sector here is entering a golden age,” said Mahesh Kumar, a Doha-based retail entrepreneur.“Qatar is not just importing international brands; it is nurturing regional designers and positioning itself as a cultural fashion hub. That blend will keep shoppers coming.”

As Qatar works toward its National Vision 2030, luxury retail tourism is set to remain at the forefront. With rising regional visitor numbers, expanding infrastructure, and a strategic focus on blending luxury with culture, Doha is aiming to secure its place alongside Dubai and Paris as a global shopping capital.