Latvia Tightens Entry Rules For Foreigners, Including Ukrainians, From Sept 1

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to LRT , Ukrinform reports.

Starting from this date, citizens of third countries, including Ukrainians, will be required to complete an online entry form at gov at least 48 hours before entering Latvia. This requirement also applies to transit travelers.

In the form, travelers must provide details such as purpose of the trip, duration of stay, travel route, accommodation details, and information about service in state institutions or participation in elections (their own or of close relatives).

The application must be submitted personally - no one else can complete it on behalf of the traveler.

After submission, a confirmation email is sent automatically, and no separate entry permit is required. However, failure to complete the form could result in a fine of up to EUR 2,000.

Lithuanian intel: 30,000 troops to take part in Russia-Belarus Zapad-2025 drills

Latvian authorities note that compliance checks may take place not only at border crossings but also within the country, especially if security agencies identify potential risks.

The new rules also apply to Ukrainian citizens who currently hold temporary protection status or residence permits in other EU countries. Even for short-term visits or transit through Latvia, the online form must still be completed.

The gov portal became available for submissions starting August 29, 2025, at 23:59 local time.

These measures aim to enhance national security, though they may complicate travel for many foreign visitors. More detailed information, including possible exemptions - such as diplomatic immunity or short-term official visits - can be found on Latvia's Ministry of the Interior website.

Photo: E. Blažys / LRT