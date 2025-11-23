403
South Korea, France discuss tech, security collaboration at G20 summit
(MENAFN) According to reports, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron met on Saturday at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg to discuss enhanced cooperation across multiple sectors, including the economy, security, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and nuclear and renewable energy.
Lee invited Macron to visit South Korea next year to commemorate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Macron described the potential visit as “a great opportunity to prepare” and expressed excitement about traveling to South Korea.
Lee emphasized his hope that bilateral relations could be “elevated to a strategic partnership, with cooperation strengthened in all areas — culture, economy, security, advanced technology and more.” Macron thanked Seoul for its “clear commitment” on matters concerning Ukraine and other issues important to France.
Separately, Macron also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the summit. Modi wrote on X that the leaders had an “engaging exchange on different issues,” adding that “India–France ties remain a force for global good!”
During a separate meeting between Lee and Modi, the two leaders discussed “further deepening” economic and investment relations between South Korea and India.
