Japan highlights importance of international rules for growth at G20
(MENAFN) According to reports, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Saturday that adherence to international rules and standards is essential for achieving quality growth, speaking at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
"Japan will work together with the other G20 members to uphold and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law and to rebuild responsible global governance," Takaichi stated, marking her first G20 participation since being elected last month.
Takaichi also held her first meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the summit. "Japan and the UK will continue to work closely together toward realizing a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’," she said.
During their discussion, both leaders agreed to maintain close cooperation on security and economic issues, while also exchanging views on the situations in East Asia and Ukraine.
