Trump Says Ukraine Peace Plan Is Not His 'Final Offer'
"We are trying to end it one way or another. We must finish it. This should have happened a long time ago," Trump told reporters before leaving the White House. When asked what would happen if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused the proposed plan, the US president said that "then he [Zelensky] can continue to fight with all his might."
Earlier today, the Ukrainian officials announcedthat talks on the peace plan between Washington and Kiev will take place in the coming days in Switzerland.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment