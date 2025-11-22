Trump Says Ukraine Peace Plan Is Not His 'Final Offer'

MENAFN - AzerNews) United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that his 28-point peace plan for Ukraine is not his "final proposal" to Kiev,reports.

"We are trying to end it one way or another. We must finish it. This should have happened a long time ago," Trump told reporters before leaving the White House. When asked what would happen if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused the proposed plan, the US president said that "then he [Zelensky] can continue to fight with all his might."

Earlier today, the Ukrainian officials announcedthat talks on the peace plan between Washington and Kiev will take place in the coming days in Switzerland.