KSA calls for stronger global coordination to tackle challenges
(MENAFN) According to reports, Saudi Arabia on Saturday urged enhanced international coordination and a balanced sectoral approach to address global challenges and ensure prosperity and stability for all, speaking at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the world is facing “increasing levels of inequality and global economic turmoil that has left deep imprints on the lives of millions and led to an increase in regional and international tensions.”
He stressed that overcoming these challenges “requires continuous coordination and an integrated approach that balances economic development, environmental protection, and financial stability.”
Prince Faisal noted that, despite global economic difficulties, Saudi Arabia remains committed to fostering a sustainable global economy through effective international partnerships.
He highlighted the critical role of G20 members in “leading international efforts to enhance coordination between global economic policies, balanced growth, sustainable investments, and the development of industrial and economic policies that support stability and prosperity for all and contribute to the protection of the most vulnerable countries from the repercussions of financial and economic crises.”
The G20 summit, established in 1999 and comprising 19 countries plus the EU and the African Union, began on Saturday with two days of high-level discussions.
