Sudanese forces push forward in Kordofan amid RSF fighting
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Sudanese army continued advancing in North and West Kordofan on Saturday following intense clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), military sources said.
Heavy fighting erupted in the strategic Um Samima area, located 50 kilometers west of the provincial capital El-Obeid, which connects North and West Kordofan states. Sources told Anadolu that army forces are making progress in North Kordofan while targeting RSF positions in Um Samima with both heavy and light weaponry.
The military also reported advances along the axis west of Al-Khuwayyi in West Kordofan, roughly 100 kilometers from El-Obeid. On Tuesday, the army announced notable gains in multiple fronts across the Kordofan states, seen by analysts as a potential step toward the RSF-controlled Darfur region.
Meanwhile, the RSF claimed victories in North Kordofan’s Jabal Abu Sunun, Jabal Issa, and Al-Ayyara areas. On Oct. 26, RSF forces captured El-Fasher and were accused of committing massacres against civilians, according to local and international organizations.
Currently, the RSF controls all five states of Darfur, while the Sudanese army holds most of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and central regions, including the capital, Khartoum.
The Sudanese army and RSF have been engaged in a brutal conflict since April 15, 2023, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions, creating one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.
