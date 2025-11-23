403
G20 leaders commit to lasting peace in Sudan, DRC, Palestine, Ukraine
(MENAFN) According to reports, G20 leaders on Saturday pledged in their summit declaration to work toward a “just, comprehensive and lasting” peace in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Palestinian territories, and Ukraine.
“Guided by the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety, we will work for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Ukraine,” the final declaration from the Johannesburg summit stated.
The declaration condemned terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations” and emphasized that “only with peace will we achieve sustainability and prosperity.” Leaders also promised to support efforts to resolve other conflicts worldwide.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed that the summit declaration had been officially adopted, according to public broadcaster.
Established in 1999, the G20 consists of 19 countries and two regional organizations: the European Union and the African Union.
