Russian Authorities Detain Jehovah's Witness Member In Occupied Crimea
The“Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Crimea” claims that during a search, authorities discovered literature banned by the Russian government.
Meanwhile, the FSB alleges that the man was leading the organization's activities in Alushta and Yalta, conducting gatherings there.Read also: Reconnaissance troops strike Russian radar station in Crimea
The detainee's name has not been disclosed. Official representatives of Jehovah's Witnesses have not yet commented on the arrest.
As previously reported, Russian special services have conducted at least 15 searches this year in the homes of Jehovah's Witnesses in Crimea.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment