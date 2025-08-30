Russian Authorities Detain Jehovah's Witness Member In Occupied Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the“Crimea” project, according to Ukrinform.

The“Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Crimea” claims that during a search, authorities discovered literature banned by the Russian government.

Meanwhile, the FSB alleges that the man was leading the organization's activities in Alushta and Yalta, conducting gatherings there.

Reconnaissance troops strike Russian radar station in

The detainee's name has not been disclosed. Official representatives of Jehovah's Witnesses have not yet commented on the arrest.

As previously reported, Russian special services have conducted at least 15 searches this year in the homes of Jehovah's Witnesses in Crimea.

Illustrative photo