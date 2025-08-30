Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Regrets US Decision To Deny Palestinian Officials Visas
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza expressed on Saturday its deep regret over the US State Department's decision to deny entry visas to the Palestinian delegation participating in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled to be held in New York in September.
In a statement, the committee urged the U.S. administration to reconsider and reverse the decision.
The committee stressed the importance of respecting the obligations under the United Nations Headquarters Agreement, as well as providing an opportunity for dialogue and diplomacy. The committee also emphasized the need to build on the positive stances of the Palestinian Authority and its firm commitment to peace.
The committee emphasized the importance of supporting the Palestinian Authority and President Mahmoud Abbas in implementing the government's reform plan.
The committee warned that weakening the Palestinian Authority would undermine peace efforts and prolong the conflict.
On Friday, the US State Department announced the cancellation of visas for Palestinian officials ahead of next month's UN General Assembly, during which many countries intend to formally recognize the Palestinian state. (end)
