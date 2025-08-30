SBU Joins Investigation Into Andriy Parubiy's Murder Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Zelensky stated this in his video address, according to Ukrinform, citing his Telegram channel.

“Law enforcement officials-including the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General-are reporting regularly. The circumstances surrounding Andriy Parubiy's murder are under investigation. Significant resources have been deployed-everything necessary. Unfortunately, the crime was meticulously planned. But every effort is being made to solve it,” he wrote.

Zelensky also noted that he had spoken with Vasyl Maliuk, head of the SBU.

shot eight times by man disguised as courier – journalis

“The Security Service of Ukraine is involved in the investigation. I've instructed that verified information be promptly shared with the public,” he stated.

The President also expressed condolences to Parubiy's family, friends, and loved ones.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, according to the National Police of Ukraine, on August 30, at around noon, a report of gunfire in the Sykhivskyi district of Lviv was received via 102.

The victim died at the scene from sustained injuries and was identified as a prominent civic and political figure born in 1971.