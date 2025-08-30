DVLD To Offer 316 Single-Code Triple Vehicle Plate Numbers Online

Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – The Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department (DVLD) announced the release of 316 "single-code triple" vehicle plate numbers, initially planned for auction, now available for direct online sale due to high demand.The department noted that these numbers represent 35 percent of the single-code triple series. Sales will begin Sunday at 5:00 p.m. through the department's electronic portal, accessible at [] or via QR code.

