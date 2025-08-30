Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DVLD To Offer 316 Single-Code Triple Vehicle Plate Numbers Online


2025-08-30 03:05:37
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – The Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department (DVLD) announced the release of 316 "single-code triple" vehicle plate numbers, initially planned for auction, now available for direct online sale due to high demand.
The department noted that these numbers represent 35 percent of the single-code triple series. Sales will begin Sunday at 5:00 p.m. through the department's electronic portal, accessible at [] or via QR code.

MENAFN30082025000117011021ID1109997017

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search