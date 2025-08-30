As Drone Swarms Proliferate, U.S. Army To Test Thor Dynamics Laser At C5ISR Experiment

Pictured: The Thor Dynamics Laser ArmorTM, an AI-guided directed energy counter-UAS (C-UAS) system

The Army's C5ISR Center invites Thor Dynamics to DiDEX event, validating a laser defense to protect both troops and civilian infrastructure.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The C5ISR Center – the U.S. Army's primary hub for technology, intelligence, and communications – has invited Thor Dynamics to its exclusive Defense in Depth Experiment (DiDEX) 25. This invitation marks a significant milestone, distinguishing the company from its peers. The event is not a simple trade show, but an exclusive field experiment where the Army's top scientists validate groundbreaking technologies. Companies are hand-picked by the C5ISR Center's Unique Mission Cell (UMC), an elite team that scouts for the most promising innovations.The problem Thor Dynamics solves has become brutally clear. This press release comes in the immediate aftermath of the downing of two police Black Hawk helicopters in Colombia by simple drones, a stark confirmation that cheap, accessible technology can now defeat multi-million-dollar assets. The fact that these were police aircraft, not military ones, reveals a terrifying new vulnerability for civilian life, raising urgent questions about how law enforcement can protect the public in this new reality.America's adversaries have chosen a new path to win through industrial scale. Russia is now on track to build 6,000 Shahed-style attack drones annually. China's industrial base has the capacity to produce over 200,000 small drones per month. Their strategy is to create disposable air forces that attack in swarms, exhausting any defense that relies on a finite supply of missiles and ammunition. This creates a dangerous cost and logistical asymmetry designed to make our defenses mathematically obsolete.“Seeing the news about the Black Hawks in Colombia was personal. As a former 160th SOAR pilot, my job was to fly those same aircraft into the most dangerous places on earth,” said Justin Sadeghian, Director of National Security Growth at Thor Dynamics and a former pilot with the elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.“A defense that needs to reload is a defense that is guaranteed to fail against a swarm. You cannot win a war of mass with a limited magazine.”Laser ArmorTM was built to solve the problem of mass. It is engineered to be the highest-performance laser system, pound-for-pound, in a lightweight and man-portable package for units far from the supply chain, such as forward-deployed troops, special operations forces, and law enforcement teams. The system offers a virtually infinite magazine at a cost of a penny per shot, completely reversing the logistical asymmetry. It can fire all day, ready to neutralize swarms of any size. Its guidance system, built with reinforcement learning, learns to deliver a laser with surgical accuracy, providing a persistent and cost-effective shield for both military and civilian assets.An invitation to the C5ISR Center's DiDEX event is a powerful signal of product-market fit, confirming that the Army is actively seeking a solution to this specific threat. This builds on the company's recent momentum, including invitations from the U.S. Special Operations Command and the U.S. Army's xTechOverwatch program. These repeated validations show that America's most demanding military users recognize Thor Dynamics as a leader in solving the challenge of modern drone warfare.

