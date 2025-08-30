Assam Rifles Apprehends 4 PLA Militants Along India-Myanmar Border

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Aug 30 (IANS) The Assam Rifles personnel have apprehended four hardcore cadres of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Manipur's Tengnoupal district along the unfenced India-Myanmar border, officials said on Saturday.

A Defence spokesperson said that in a swift and coordinated counter-insurgency operation, Assam Rifles, in synergy with the Indian Army and local police, successfully apprehended four hardcore cadres of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday night in eastern Manipur's Tengnoupal District along the India-Myanmar border.

He said that acting on precise intelligence inputs regarding suspected militant movement, two operational columns were deployed to intercept infiltration along a known route.

A vigilant troops observed suspicious movement near the border and swiftly launched an ambush. The team challenged and apprehended four individuals attempting to cross into Indian Territory.

The detained persons were later identified as Chabungbam Manaocha Meitei, WaikhomIthoi Meitei, Ningthoujam Rakesh, and TekechamNanao Singh.

“During preliminary questioning, all four confessed to being active members of the PLA, confirming their involvement in insurgent activities. Their capture marks a significant setback to hostile elements seeking to destabilize peace in the region,” the spokesman said.

Following standard procedures, the apprehended individuals were handed over to Kakching Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

The Defence spokesperson said that the operation highlights the seamless coordination between security forces and civil authorities in safeguarding national interests and maintaining law and order in sensitive border areas.

Assam Rifles continues to uphold its legacy as the Sentinels of the Northeast, demonstrating unwavering vigilance and operational excellence in countering insurgency and protecting the sovereignty of the nation.

One of the oldest militant outfits in Manipur, the PLA was established in September 1978.

The banned group has been fighting for the creation of an independent and socialist Manipur.

Meanwhile, a police official said that the security forces in separate operations have arrested six militants including a woman belonging to Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) outfit from Kakching and Imphal West districts.

He said that seven mobile handsets and some Aadhaar cards were recovered from the custody of the militants. These militants are involved in extortion from the public and mediation in cases related to crime against women through intimidation, the official said.