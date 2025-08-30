PM Modi Arrives In China's Tianjin To Attend SCO Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Tianjin (China), Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China's Tianjin Saturday afternoon to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, beginning Sunday.

PM Modi, who travelled from Tokyo after concluding his Japan visit earlier in the day, received a colourful welcome upon his arrival at the Binhai International Airport in Tianjin.

"Landed in Tianjin, China. Looking forward to engaging in in-depth discussions during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and meeting with leaders from various countries," PM Modi posted on X after landing in China.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold several key bilateral meetings with world leaders attending the Summit. He is scheduled to have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping last met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan in 2024. The breakthrough in bilateral talks was made possible after India and China reached an agreement on patrolling along the nearly 3,500-km LAC to end the four-year-long border confrontation.

India has been a member of SCO since 2017. It held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State of SCO during 2022-23.

"India is an active and constructive member of SCO. During our Presidency, we have introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges. India remains committed to working with the SCO members to address shared challenges and deepen regional cooperation. I also look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit," said PM Modi in his departure statement.

"I am confident that my visits to Japan and China would further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development," he added.

The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001. The SCO member states are: China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus.

The SCO has two observer states - Afghanistan and Mongolia and 14 dialogue partners, including Turkey, Kuwait, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, and Nepal. Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, the Maldives, Myanmar and the United Arab Emirates.