Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Resettlement To Aghdam To Begin This Autumn

2025-08-30 07:04:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first group of residents is expected to return to Aghdam city in the autumn of this year, said Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, Azernews reports.

He told journalists that large-scale reconstruction works are advancing rapidly.

“Major infrastructure projects are being implemented at a fast pace. The first resettlement will start in the coming months. By the end of next year, the central and historical-cultural part of Aghdam will be fully restored and opened for residents,” he noted.

